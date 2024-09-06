The father of the teenager accused of opening fire at a Georgia high school , killing four people and wounding nine, was arrested on various charges including second-degree murder, authorities said Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Colin Gray, 54, the father of suspected shooter Colt Gray, was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a social media post.

“These charges stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said at an evening news conference. “His charges are directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon.”

Authorities have charged 14-year-old Colt Gray as an adult with murder in Wednesday’s shootings at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta. Arrest warrants obtained by AP accuse him of using a semiautomatic assault-style rifle in the attack, which killed two students and two teachers and wounded nine other people.

The teen denied threatening to carry out a school shooting when authorities interviewed him last year about a menacing post on social media, according to a sheriff’s report obtained Thursday.

The teen was interviewed after the sheriff received a tip from the FBI that Colt Gray, then 13, “had possibly threatened to shoot up a middle school tomorrow.” The threat was made on Discord, a social media platform popular with video gamers, according to the sheriff’s office incident report.

The younger Gray was being held Thursday at a regional youth detention facility. His first court appearance was scheduled for Friday morning.

Authorities have not offered any motive or explained how the suspect obtained the gun and got it into the school of roughly 1,900 students.