Two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, local authorities said, according to ABC News.

Nine other victims -- eight students and one teacher -- were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Among the victims, Northeast Georgia Health System said three people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were taken to its hospitals. Five people with symptoms related to anxiety and panic attacks also came to its hospitals, it said.

The suspect, identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at Apalachee High School, was encountered by officers within minutes, and he immediately surrendered and was taken into custody. He will be charged with murder and he will be tried as an adult, said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

At this point, it remains unclear if any of the victims were targeted, authorities said.

Winder is about 45 miles outside of Atlanta.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the shooting, according to the White House.

"Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed," Biden said in a statement denouncing the shooting. "Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal."

Harris said at a campaign event in New Hampshire, "Our hearts are with all the students, the teachers and their families."

"This is just a senseless tragedy on top of so many senseless tragedies," she said. "We have to end this epidemic of gun violence."

"This is one of the many issues that's at stake in this election," Harris continued. "Let us finally pass an assault weapons ban and universal background checks and red flag laws. It is a false choice to say you are either in favor of the Second Amendment, or you want to take everyone's guns away. I am in favor of the Second Amendment, and I know we need reasonable gun safety laws in our country."