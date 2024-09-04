The haredi parties in the Knesset have announced that they will not vote in favor of the budget on Monday unless the matter of budgets for haredi schools is resolved, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

The report noted that the main sticking points are the budgets for haredi educational institutions, and the "Ofek Hadash" reform.

Sources in the haredi parties said that they do not intend to compromise on the matter, and that they will not vote with the coalition until their demands are met. In order to implement the Ofek Hadash reform, the haredi schools must meet the same requirements as the other schools participating in the reform.

According to the report, professional sources have not yet completed their examination on the issue of implementing the reform in haredi school networks. The Justice Ministry is working to prepare a legal opinion on the matter of implementing Ofek Hadash in the haredi sector, but the document is not expected to meet the haredi parties' deadline.

Among the requirements for the reform's implementation are the full core curriculum, that teachers hold the required credentials, and supervision of the schools themselves. The Finance Ministry's legal adviser has rejected Education Minister Yoav Kisch's proposals for guidelines for the reform in the haredi sector.