The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party has informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that its MKs will boycott the vote on the budget until funds for haredi schools are approved.

Last week, MK Moshe Gafni, also of UTJ, met with Netanyahu to discuss the matter.

Central to the UTJ's demands is the promise to implement the "Ofek Hadash" reform in the haredi education system.

The reform was implemented in public and religious public schools over a decade ago; it includes a pay raise as well as additional hours in which teachers are required to take up to five students who need extra help and provide them with help outside of their own frontal teaching hours.

"We are also sick of this behavior," a senior UTJ official told Kikar Hashabbat. "We are slapped with difficult economic sanctions and for most of them Netanyahu tells us that he is unable to help, since these are Supreme Court decisions. Here it is a matter which falls under the government's responsibility, and this, too, he does not handle."