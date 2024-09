Scene of the massacre in Nir Oz (illustrative)

Israeli security forces have eliminated the Hamas Nukhba commander who led the October 7, 2023, massacre in the town of Netiv Ha'asara.

In a joint statement Tuesday morning, the IDF and ISA announced the death of Ahmad Fouzi Nasser Muhammed Wadiya, who commanded the Nukhba company in the battalion and who was active in Hamas' parachute array.

On October 7, Wadiya infiltrated Netiv Ha'asara with a parachute, and commanded the massacre in Netiv Ha'asara.