Over the past few months, the 16th Brigade, 10th Brigade, and 454th Brigade under the command of the 252nd Division have been operating in the Central Gaza Strip Corridor.

In the activity of the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion, during a search of a building where terrorists were located, the soldiers Sergeant First Class (res.) Evyatar Atuar z"l, Sergeant First Class (res.) Danil Pechenyuk z"l, and Sergeant First Class (res.) Nitai Metodi z"l fell in battle, additionally, seven other soldiers were injured to varying degrees.

In another encounter involving the 8119th Battalion, the troops eliminated three terrorists who fired at the troops. In this encounter the soldier Sergeant Major (res.) Yaniv Itzhak Oren z"l fell in battle.

Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yehuda Vach told the troops: "I am proud of you, proud to command over you, proud of the soldiers' spirit and intensity - we march forward."

So far, the division’s troops eliminated over 200 terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Underground, the troops located and dismantled strategic tunnel routes used by the enemy, connecting the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip.

In recent days, the division's troops have been engaging in heavy combat in the area.