Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday that an attack by Iran on Israel is "certainly possible" this week, adding that the threat needs to be taken seriously so more resources are being maneuvered to the region, Fox News reported.

Asked about the Iranian threat against Israel, Ryder replied, "Is an attack possible this week? That’s certainly possible. The bottom line is… I’m not going to speculate or try to guess when they might attack, other than to say we need to take it seriously, and we are doing that."

Ryder noted that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East, adding to capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

Ryder also said Austin ordered the USS Georgia guided missile submarine to the area. The Pentagon announced both moves on Sunday.

Asked by Fox News what circumstances would lead to US forces launching an attack on Iran, Ryder responded that the US military is focused on de-escalating the situation in the region.

"We have put these additional capabilities into the region to enable us, as I highlighted, to protect our forces, but also to support the defense of Israel, should it be attacked," Ryder said. "I'm not going to speculate or get into hypotheticals on when and if Iran launches an attack or one of their proxies launches an attack, their public comments have been very clear. So, we need to take those seriously."

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the IDF has been placed on high alert after Hezbollah and Iranian forces were observed preparing for an attack against Israel.

On Tuesday, three senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran could delay or cancel its planned attack against Israel if this week's ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are successful.

According to the three officials, only a ceasefire in Gaza could prevent or delay the response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran two weeks ago.

Later in the day, US President Joe Biden said that he expects Iran to back down from its threats to attack Israel if a ceasefire deal with Hamas is reached this week.

“That’s my expectation,” Biden told reporters when asked if he believes Iran will not strike if a deal is signed.