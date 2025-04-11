The New York Times is reporting that last month, a closed meeting was held in Tehran between Iranian officials and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to two sources who were present during the conversation, Khamenei was warned about the future of the nuclear program.

The sources claimed that Khamenei received a clear message that he should consider dialogue- even direct - with the United States regarding the nuclear issue. They further warned him that avoiding such a move could lead to strikes on nuclear sites and harm the regime's stability.

The meeting was held amid internal debates in Tehran regarding a response to US President Donald Trump's offer to renew negotiations on a new nuclear deal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as the heads of the judicial and legislative branches, were among those present at the meeting. The Supreme Leader himself has, in the past, strongly opposed any contact with Washington.

US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Oman over the weekend, ahead of talks with Iranian representatives. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Bakaai discussed the talks and wrote that Tehran is seriously examining the American side's intentions and is interested in negotiations that could lead to a deal.

An Iranian source quoted by Arab media said that the Iranian delegation is expected to arrive in Muskat with extensive authority, and clarified that Iran did not accept a demand to stop the enrichment of unranium. He noted that there is willingness to advance an agreement but not at the price of an American threat or pressure.