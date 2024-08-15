US envoy Amos Hochstein visited Lebanon on Wednesday, where he warned the clock was ticking for a Gaza ceasefire that could also help end 10 months of cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel, AFP reported.

His Lebanon trip comes a day before ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel are set to resume.

Hochstein told a Beirut news conference that he and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally, discussed "the framework agreement that's on the table for a Gaza ceasefire, and he and I agreed there is no more time to waste and there's no more valid excuses from any party for any further delay".

"The deal would also help enable a diplomatic resolution here in Lebanon and that would prevent an outbreak of a wider war," Hochstein added, as quoted by AFP.

"We have to take advantage of this window for diplomatic action and diplomatic solutions. That time is now," added the US envoy.

As Hochstein was visiting Lebanon, two rockets fired by Hezbollah struck the city of Kiryat Shmona on Wednesday afternoon.

No sirens were activated by the rockets, which caused damage in the city. No injuries were reported.

Hezbollah said it launched "volleys of Katyusha rockets" at Kiryat Shmona in response to an Israeli strike in Abbassiyeh, near the southern city of Tyre.

Later on Wednesday, the IDF said that an IAF aircraft eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Marjaayoun in southern Lebanon. In addition, fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the Ayta ash Shab area and an IDF, as well artillery fire toward the area of Rmeish.

Tensions are also high as Hezbollah is expected to retaliate for an Israeli strike late last month which eliminated top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Hochstein warned on Wednesday that "the more time goes by of escalated tensions... the more the odds and the chances go up for accidents, for mistakes, for inadvertent targets to be hit that could easily cause escalation that gets out of control".

"Here in Lebanon we believe we can get to (the) end of the conflict now, today. We recognize that there are those who want to tie it to other conflicts. That is not our position," he added.

"We continue to believe that a diplomatic resolution is achievable because we continue to believe that no one truly wants a full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel," Hochstein said.

Hochstein has visited the region several times in recent months, stressing that a diplomatic solution is key to ending the hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.