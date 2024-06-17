Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Monday), at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with US Presidential Special Envoy Amos Hochstein.

Also participating in the meeting were Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Israel Stephanie Hallett.

Earlier today, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with a bipartisan delegation of US members of Congress, in coordination with the American Israel Education Foundation.

Minister Gallant met with Representatives Steny Hoyer, Greg Landsman, Steve Cohen, Jake Ellzey, Randy Feenstra, Glenn Ivey, Lucy McBath, Frank Pallone, and Joe Wilson.

“Israel is engaged in a war against Iranian proxies – a war on Western civilization. US support in all its forms is critical not only to Israel’s victory but also to the deterrence of our common enemies across the world,” Gallant told the delegation.