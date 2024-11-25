Israeli sources indicate the agreement with Lebanon is finalized, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now considering how to present it to the public.

According to Kan 11 News, Israel has given the green light to the American mediator, Amos Hochstein, to progress toward the agreement.

Netanyahu convened a limited security consultation on Sunday evening with select ministers. The discussions focused on the IDF's freedom of action in the Syria-Lebanon border area. According to sources familiar with US policy, Jerusalem has received assurances from Washington for freedom of action in the event of a breach of the agreement.

Following Sunday's consultation, an Israeli official told Kan 11 News, "A final green light has not yet been given to the agreement with Hezbollah - there are still issues that need to be discussed and solved."

At the same time, the official stressed, "We are getting closer."

Lebanon has not yet indicated its attitude towards the proposal. A senior official in the security establishment stated, "If we do not reach a ceasefire agreement soon, Lebanon will also pay the price."