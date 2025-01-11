The US has committed to Israel withdrawing from Lebanon within the next two weeks, Lebanon's Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar reported.

According to the report, US envoy Amos Hochstein informed official sources in Lebanon that Washington promises a complete withdrawal of IDF forces in southern Lebanon before the end of the sixty-day period outlined in the ceasefire deal.

The report also said that Hochstein is demanding that the Lebanese army reinforce its units and increase its alert level, as well as reposition its forces and fill in the vacuum.

Hochstein is also demanding that Lebanon ensure that Hezbollah hand all it weapons south of the Litani River over to the Lebanese army.

Last month, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned, "The Lebanese government needs to make a decision to authorize the Lebanese army to enforce their part, distance Hezbollah from south of the Litani, and dismantle all of the infrastructure. Every infrastructure needs to be dismantled: terror infrastructure, weapons, and everything else. They need to authorize the Lebanese army, and the Lebanese army, under US supervision, needs to carry it out."

"If they do not do this, and the entire agreement collapses, then the situation will be very clear. First of all, we will return to the war - we will act with might, we will go in more deeply, and the most important thing that they need to know is that the State of Lebanon will no longer have an exemption. If we have now separated the State of Lebanon from Hezbollah, and the rest of Beirut from the Dahieh suburb which suffered very severe blows - it will not happen anymore," he concluded.