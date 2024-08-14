A wife of an IDF soldier who was just called up for the third time since October 7 gave a public thank you to an organization she calls her lifeline. Yael is a mom of a 3-year-old child, and is in her eighth month of pregnancy, most of which she had to endure alone.

When her husband was first called up for a 70-day stint, she was forced to leave work to care for her child, leaving her in an impossible situation. “I’m trying to run my house on half an income, and honestly, I’m not managing.”

Her main source of support right now is the grocery vouchers she received from Organization Shomrei Yisroel, and she shared a public thank you. “It allows me to pay for essentials and buy ready-made meals that help me breathe a little easier as I get through my pregnancy.”

As more soldiers are getting called up from the reserve, hundreds of families need financial support. Shomrei Yisroel relies on donors and asked the public to enable more families to receive help. Readers can sponsor groceries for the family of an IDF soldier by donating on the campaign page.

As someone who knows how much these women need help, Yael got emotional when she shared, “It’s the one thing they desperately need, but are too embarrassed to ask for. One more family sponsored means one less expense on the shoulders of an overwhelmed mother and terrified wife.”

