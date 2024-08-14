Cantor and Dudo Fisher announced on Tuesday night that following the decision of the Tel Aviv municipality, he will hold Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) prayers in the center of the city.

Fisher first referred to the Tisha B’Av fast: "We have just ended Tisha B'Av, the day when we are supposed to remember what divisiveness in the nation can cause us. Right before the start of the fast, I heard with great sadness the decision of the Tel Aviv municipality not to hold prayers in public areas of the city."

Following the Tel Aviv Municipality's decision, Fisher announced: "This year I have decided to stay in Israel on Rosh Hashanah and hold prayers in the center of Tel Aviv, together with you. I will not be traveling to the US to hold prayers there."

Fisher concluded by saying: "I believe that Ron Huldai will also come. After all, we know that if we are united, no one can beat us."

The Tel Aviv Municipality announced on Monday that it will ban gender-separated prayers in public areas during Yom Kippur (Jewish Day of Atonement).

The letter sent by the municipality reads: "After considering the matter, we reached a decision that the tradition that began during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the municipality set up urban plazas for the benefit of prayers on Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), was suitable for that period of time, when it was vital that people convene in open spaces, and not in closed buildings."

"The Municipality of Tel Aviv-Jaffa does not see a need to continue this activity and we must return to what was accepted for years, i.e. the Municipality will not set up any public areas, such as plazas, bustling public gardens, etc. to be used as synagogues/gathering places for a private initiatives and events."

The letter continued to say that "Accordingly, all requests to hold prayers/gatherings have not been approved and we, therefore, cannot approve your request."