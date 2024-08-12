US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine and the Abraham Lincoln strike group to the Middle East, the Pentagon announced on Sunday night.

The announcement was made in a statement summarizing a phone call between Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of US military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions,” the statement said.

“Reinforcing this commitment, Secretary Austin has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group,” it added.

Austin has also “ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region”, the Pentagon said.

“Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant also discussed Israel's operations in Gaza and the importance of mitigating civilian harm, progress towards securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza, and our efforts to deter aggression by Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned groups across the region,” the statement added.

The Pentagon had previously announced that the US Defense Department will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region as part of steps it is taking “to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies”.

Earlier, Axios reported that Gallant had told Austin during their conversation that the Iranian military preparations suggest Iran is getting ready for a large-scale attack.

According to the report, which cited two sources with direct knowledge of the issue, the Israeli intelligence community's updated assessment is that Iran is poised to attack Israel directly in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and is likely to do it within days.

A member of Iran's Parliament, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, warned on Saturday that the expected Iranian attack against Israel could last multiple days.

Ardestani, who serves on the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission, added that Iran "is certainly prepared for the consequences of such an attack and will be ready for any subsequent developments."

His comments came as US President Joe Biden was asked on Saturday night what his message is to Iran.

“Don’t,” Biden replied to reporters who asked him the question as he was exiting a church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

On Friday, the deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the Islamic Republic is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel over the elimination of Haniyeh.

“The Supreme Leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit ...and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” said the deputy commander, Ali Fadavi.

Israel has not commented on Haniyeh’s elimination in Tehran, but Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate.