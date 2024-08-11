US President Joe Biden was asked on Saturday night what his message is to Iran, who has threatened to attack Israel in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

“Don’t,” Biden replied to reporters who asked him the question as he was exiting a church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The President issued a similar warning to Iran in April, just one day before it launched a drone and missile attack on Israel.

Asked at the time by reporters what his message to Iran is at this moment, the President replied, “Don’t”.

He added, “We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel, and Iran will not succeed.”

On Friday, the deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the Islamic Republic is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel over the elimination of Haniyeh.

“The Supreme Leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit ...and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” said the deputy commander, Ali Fadavi.

Israel has not commented on Haniyeh’s elimination in Tehran, but Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate.

On Wednesday, two senior US officials told Politico that Iran has decided against conducting a direct attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Haniyeh.

According to the report, Tehran is now convinced that Haniyeh was killed when someone activated a remote-controlled bomb in the room where he was staying, and not in a direct military operation.

Washington stressed to Tehran that such an action, so long as no Iranian citizens were killed, does not justify a direct military operation against Israel.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US official, that the United States has warned Iran that its government and economy could suffer a "devastating blow" if it launches a massive attack on Israel.

According to the report, the message was communicated directly to the Iranian government, as well as through intermediaries.