Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke on Sunday with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and told him the Iranian military preparations suggest Iran is getting ready for a large-scale attack, a source with knowledge of the call told Axios.

According to the report, which cited two sources with direct knowledge of the issue, the Israeli intelligence community's updated assessment is that Iran is poised to attack Israel directly in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and is likely to do it within days.

The new intelligence assessment indicates an attack could come before the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal talks planned for Thursday, potentially jeopardizing negotiations at what Israeli officials have said is a "now-or-never" moment for a potential deal between Israel and Hamas.

But one of the sources who has direct knowledge of the intelligence said the situation is "still fluid."

The assessment, which was drafted in the last 24 hours, represents a shift, the sources said.

Iran's mission to the UN in a statement on Friday said "we hope that our response will be timed and conducted in a manner not to the detriment of the potential ceasefire."

The Israeli intelligence community still thinks Hezbollah is likely to attack first in retaliation for the elimination of its top military commander in Beirut and then Iran could join with a direct attack of its own, the sources said.

The sources said the attacks by Hezbollah and Iran are likely to be bigger than the one conducted by Iran last April and include the launching of missiles and drones at military targets in central Israel, including in the vicinity of civilian population centers.

A member of Iran's Parliament, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, warned on Saturday that the expected Iranian attack against Israel could last multiple days.

Ardestani, who serves on the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission, added that Iran "is certainly prepared for the consequences of such an attack and will be ready for any subsequent developments."

His comments came as US President Joe Biden was asked on Saturday night what his message is to Iran.

“Don’t,” Biden replied to reporters who asked him the question as he was exiting a church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The President issued a similar warning to Iran in April, just one day before it launched a drone and missile attack on Israel.

On Friday, the deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the Islamic Republic is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel over the elimination of Haniyeh.

“The Supreme Leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit ...and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” said the deputy commander, Ali Fadavi.

Israel has not commented on Haniyeh’s elimination in Tehran, but Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate.