Iran is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel over the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, a Revolutionary Guards deputy commander said on Friday, according to Reuters.

“The Supreme Leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit ...and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” said Ali Fadavi, cited by Iranian media.

Asked by reporters about the Iranian remarks, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the United States was ready to defend Israel with plenty of resources in the region.

“When we hear rhetoric like that we’ve got to take it seriously, and we do,” he said.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel for the elimination of Haniyeh. on which Israel has not commented.

On Wednesday, two senior US officials told Politico that Iran has decided against conducting a direct attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Haniyeh.

According to the report, Tehran is now convinced that Haniyeh was killed when someone activated a remote-controlled bomb in the room where he was staying, and not in a direct military operation.

Washington stressed to Tehran that such an action, so long as no Iranian citizens were killed, does not justify a direct military operation against Israel.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US official, that the United States has warned Iran that its government and economy could suffer a "devastating blow" if it launches a massive attack on Israel.

According to the report, the message was communicated directly to the Iranian government, as well as through intermediaries.

Last Friday, the Pentagon announced that the US would move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region as part of steps it is taking “to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies”.

On Thursday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and updated him on the F-22 fighter jets that the US had deployed to the Middle East.

“I called Israeli Minister of Defense Gallant today to brief him on US force posture adjustments and reinforce my ironclad support for Israel’s defense,” wrote Austin in a post on social media site X.

“The US F-22 Raptors that arrived in the region today represent one of many efforts to deter aggression, defend Israel and protect US forces in the region. I also stressed the importance of concluding a ceasefire deal in Gaza that releases the hostages,” he added.

