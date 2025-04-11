Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich convened the leadership of the Finance Ministry on Thursday for an additional and in-depth discussion regarding the Israeli government's response to the new tariff plan recently announced by US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tasked the Finance Minister with coordinating negotiations with the US administration on the issue.

During Thursday’s meeting, senior professionals presented a range of possible measures that could be advanced in close cooperation with the US administration, with the goal of maximizing the potential benefits for the economies of both countries and minimizing possible damages.

The Finance Ministry noted that it is maintaining continuous and intensive dialogue with Israel’s business sector, including manufacturers and exporters, who may be affected by the new tariffs.

At the same time, the ministry is working directly with the US administration to reduce the scope of the tariffs as much as possible and mitigate their negative impact on Israeli industry and exports.

It was agreed that after the Passover holiday, an official Israeli delegation, led by Smotrich, will travel to Washington to begin intensive and detailed discussions with relevant government elements in the US administration, aiming to reach understandings that will limit the damage caused by the tariffs.

The Finance Minister summarized the key steps that the State of Israel will promote ahead of these accelerated talks with US government officials in Washington, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the two countries to safeguard their shared economic interests.