A member of Iran's Parliament warned that the expected Iranian attack against Israel could last multiple days, Iranian opposition news source Iran International reported.

Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, who serves on the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission, said on Saturday night in an interview with Iran Watch that "Iran's aerial operations against Israel could last three to four days."

Ardestani added that Iran "is certainly prepared for the consequences of such an attack and will be ready for any subsequent developments."

His comments come as US President Joe Biden was asked on Saturday night what his message is to Iran, who has threatened to attack Israel in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

“Don’t,” Biden replied to reporters who asked him the question as he was exiting a church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Iran has vowed to attack Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran a week and a half ago, an assassination for which Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Speculation has grown that Iran will not follow through on its threats due to the risks of sparking a regional war and the likelihood its attack could fail, as its previous large-scale attack failed in April.