The Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir participated today (Monday) in the Nachala conference for promoting settlement in the Gaza Strip and called for encouraging emigration.

"If we want - we can renew settlement in Gaza. Ladies and gentlemen, we can. We can establish Kfar Darom, we can re-establish Netzarim, Atzmona, we can return home," said Ben-Gvir.

He also said that "We can do another thing - encourage emigration. The truth is, this is the most moral, most correct solution. Not by force. But to tell them: 'We are giving you the opportunity, go from here to other countries'. The Land of Israel is ours."

"From here, I call on the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on his birthday, he deserves congratulations. Benjamin Netanyahu, in the last two and a half months, that we are in restricted forums with you, it is possible, and it proves that it is possible to do, possible to act, possible to deal with, possible to mow down, possible to win."

Earlier, at the conference, Nachala movement chairperson Daniela Weiss said: "We gathered with a clear and practical goal to promote Jewish settlement in all of the Gaza area. The Gazans will not remain in Gaza! There is no other answer than to kill all of Hamas and for anyone who wants to live a normal life to allow them to go to other countries in the world."

She also said: "Those who started this war will pay. No Gazan will remain in Gaza without exception. Those called uninvolved, the enlightened countries of the world should care for them. The people of Israel will return to the western Negev to the Mediterranean Sea. Throughout Zionism and on a personal level for 50 years in settlement in Samaria, we see how the unrealistic becomes realistic."