New reports have come in from ZAKA360 headquarters , revealing intense preparations underway to secure the safety of 400 volunteers. This came in the wake of the threats of retaliation from Iran, which has sent shockwaves through the country.

With Israel preparing itself for intense military action, Rabbi Meir Barel stated emotionally that they cannot have a repeat of October 7. He witnessed firsthand the brutal manner in which the victims were left, and they worked for months to clean up spilled blood and body parts from public places.

Spurred by an intense desire to save bodies from desecration and save families the agony of waiting for bodies, his current mission is to speed up response times. By equipping volunteers with safety gear including bulletproof vests and ceramic helmets they could enter scenes of attack while under fire.

Time is of the essence, however, their main obstacle is funding the necessary equipment. However, full security gear for each volunteer reaches $1,000, and ZAKA360 lacks the funds to purchase them. A fund has been opened to purchase critically needed gear for 400 volunteers, and Rabi Meir appealed to the public to help in an emotional video statement.