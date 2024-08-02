The Imam of the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, eulogized Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh during his Friday sermon at the mosque.

Sabri said that "the residents of al-Quds (Jerusalem) pray to Allah that he has mercy on the martyr. We ask for him mercy and heaven."

The police are investigating if his words constitute incitement.

In the meantime, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel announced his intention to revoke Israeli residency from Sabri, who lives in an illegal house on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. In a letter he wrote to the Attorney General, he stated: "Ekrima Sabri currently serves as the head of the High Islamic Council in Jerusalem and the preacher at the al-Aqsa Mosque. In the past, Sabri served as the Mufti of Jerusalem until 2006. Sabri has a permit to stay in the State of Israel permanently. But for years, that did not prevent him from inciting against the State of Israel, encouraging antisemitism and terrorism, and carrying out severe security crimes.

"Among other things, Sabri over the years published antisemitic publications; served as an official in an organization that transferred donations to Hamas; supported suicide attacks against Israelis and praised 'Shahids', terrorists who murdered Israelis, and so on. Due to his actions, the state filed several stay of exit orders against Sabri and he was banned from entering other countries. In addition, this year, the state filed an indictment against Sabri on charges of incitement to terrorism."