Journalist Nahum Barnea referred to the fear of an Iranian response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on Tehran soil and suggested a destination to which to send a missile.

"I am not qualified to advise the Iranians what to do with their missiles, but I was reminded that in the April incident damage was caused to a building at the Air Force base at Nevatim", wrote Barnea in his column in Yediot Ahronot.

He wrote further: "It appears that the Iranians know the address. If they wish to strike at Israel without being drawn into war, they can aim a single missile at a single, unoccupied aircraft parked at this base."

Barnea elaborated: "They will get a hit on a national symbol, dear to the state and dear to the users - the Wing of Zion. A small hit on the wing, and in Tehran they will be able to celebrate a victory. I am convinced that the Israelis, despite the insult, will find a way to swallow it."

Wing of Zion is the Israeli state jet, similar to the USA's Air Force One, which made its maiden flight recently to bring Prime Minister Netanyahu to the USA to speak to a joint session of Congress.

MK Tali Gottlieb (Likud) responded: "Nachum Barnea deserves death or life imprisonment. That is what is stipulated in Section 99 of the Penal Code. Barnea is serving and assisting Iran, the head of the Axis of Evil! In the column he wrote, he advised the Iranians to attack the Nevatim base again, with emphasis on the damage to the Wing of Zion."

"Nachum Barnea should be sent to prison for the rest of his life for aiding the enemy in time of war. I feel utter loathing for this dangerous man and for anyone who approved and published such a disgrace. There is nothing worse than an enemy from within! Anyone who commits an act aiding the enemy is liable to death or life imprisonment (Section 99 of the Penal Code)."

MK Katrin Shitrit-Peretz (Likud) responded: "Nahum Barnea advises the Iranians to launch a missile at a plane that is supposed to serve the symbols of the government in Israel so that they can 'celebrate a victory.' There are no words! Shame on him and the editor who thought it was okay to approve this shameful and anti-Israeli column."