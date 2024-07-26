Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Thursday invoked the annihilation of Iran in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"If they do 'assassinate President Trump,' which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the Earth - If that does not happen, American Leaders will be considered 'gutless' cowards!" wrote Trump, who shared a brief video of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bringing up alleged Iranian plots against Trump in his address to the US Congress on Wednesday.

Trump’s post came days after US media reported that the US Secret Service had increased security for Trump weeks ago after authorities learned of an Iranian plot to kill him, although it was not linked to the recent attempt on his life .

Iran has in the past vowed revenge against Trump for ordering the 2020 drone strike in Baghdad which eliminated top Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran in 2020 issued an arrest warrant against Trump and asked for Interpol's aid in detaining him in the killing of Soleimani.

Interpol swiftly rejected the request , saying its guidelines for notices forbids it from "any intervention or activities of a "political" nature.