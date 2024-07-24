Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday addressed a joint session of the US Congress amid the war with Hamas in Gaza. This is the tenth address of an Israeli Prime Minister to Congress and Netanyahu's fourth, surpassing British Prime Minister Winston Churchill for the most by a single foreign leader.

The Israeli-American Council stated ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress on Wednesday, "Today, the State of Israel will become the only country in the world whose leaders have addressed joint meetings of the United States Congress 10 times, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will become the first foreign leader to address that forum four times, exceeding Winston Churchill’s record of three such speeches. This remarkable history reflects the unique and exceptional bond between the United States and Israel. The powerful alliance between these two great countries was forged by the Judeo-Christian values on which they were built, strengthened through a deep spiritual resonance between each nation’s sense of purpose, and further reinforced by mutual interests and common threats that drove the two societies ever closer. America has no better friend than Israel, and Israel has no better friend than America."

"The Israeli-American Council (IAC) proudly celebrates this special occasion and extends our welcome to Prime Minister Netanyahu and his delegation from Israel, which includes families of hostages held in Gaza and a hostage rescued from Gaza. We applaud Congress’ strong bi-partisan support for Israel, especially in this time of peril, and express our deepest gratitude to Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for inviting the Prime Minister and for their strong support of the Jewish People. Most of all, we thank God that both countries continue to be beacons of light and decency in our troubled world," the IAC stated.