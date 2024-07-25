A reserve IDF soldier was put on trial after posting on Wednesday a video from the military vehicle that transported the bodies of the hostages who were recovered from Khan Yunis.

In the footage, the soldier is seen taking a selfie and indicating with his hand that there are five bodies in the car. While taking the video, he showed the black bags in which the bodies were.

The video went viral and created a storm of rumors about the identities of the hostages, with users spreading various conjectures that are alleged to have hurt the families of the hostages who were exposed to the information on the net.

The IDF has decided to try the soldier in a disciplinary court and he is expected to receive a prison sentence. The army says that the video "harmed the IDF and the families of the hostages.''

The bodies of hostages Maya Goren, Master Sergeant (Res.) Oren Goldin, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas and Sergeant Kiril Brodski were recovered from Hamas captivity in Gaza, the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement on Thursday morning.

The bodies were recovered from the Khan Yunis during an IDF operation led by ISA field analysts and coordinators, the statement said.

According to reliable intelligence obtained, it was determined that Maya Goren was murdered, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Oren Goldin, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas, and Sergeant Kiril Brodski fell in combat during the brutal October 7th attack, and their bodies were abducted to the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday morning, the IDF added: "It has been cleared for publication that during the joint IDF and ISA operation, the body of the fallen soldier held captive Sergeant Major (Res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz, who fell in combat during the brutal October 7th attacks and whose body was abducted to the Gaza Strip, was also rescued."

"The rescue was carried out Wednesday, alongside the rescue of the bodies of hostage Maya Goren, and of the fallen soldiers held captive Master Sergeant (Res.) Oren Goldin, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas and Sergeant Kiril Brodski.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to" bring the hostages home."

The rescue was conducted Wednesday by ISA and IDF soldiers from the Commando Brigade, “Yahalom” Unit, and Egoz Unit with the direction of the 98th Division.

“The intelligence effort prior to the operation was directed by the ISA and consisted of a combination of intelligence from ISA terrorist interrogations, the IDF Intelligence Directorate Hostages Headquarters and additional sources that contributed to the operation,” said the joint statement.

“Alongside the operational effort, the IDF Hostage and Missing Persons Unit and the Manpower Directorate's Hostage and Missing Persons Center, which is responsible for accompanying the families of the hostages, operated with The National Center of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police to identify and inform the families of the hostages,” it added.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate, using all intelligence and operational means to fulfill the supreme mission of rescuing all of the hostages.”

Kibbutz Nir Oz said in a statement, "Tonight, we were informed that the body of the late Maya Goren was recovered in a military rescue operation. After over nine months, she was brought back home for burial. The family was updated in the last few hours about the operation," the kibbutz said in a statement.

"The Nir Oz community will continue the fight for the return of all of the hostages, the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for burial," it added.

The Tzav 9 movement said, "Nir Oz's beloved kindergarten teacher, who was kidnapped and murdered by the despicable Hamas terrorists on October 7, was returned by IDF soldiers for burial in Israel. We strengthen the Goren family, and her dear niece Noga, who fought with us with tears and courage against the aid trucks for the murderous terrorist organization Hamas.”

“Noga, who was dragged several times on the road, emphasized repeatedly that the equipment trucks must be used as a bargaining chip and a lever of pressure through which we will quickly return the hostages home," it added.

Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak said, "Tonight we were informed of the rescue operation of the late Oren Goldin, a member of the kibbutz's emergency squad, who fell on October 7. Oren was the first to go outside on that cursed morning, even before we knew how serious the danger lurking outside was. In November, after about a month and a half in which we were hoping for a sign of life, we were informed that Oren was killed on October 7 and his body is being held in captivity."

"For almost ten months we yearned for the day when his body would be brought to Israel and we could bury him in the home he loved so much, Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak."

"Oren left behind a large and loving family. Oshrit, Aviv, Elai, Edi, Yair, Rani, Shai, Moshe and the entire extended family - we are with you in your heavy sorrow."

Staff Sergeant Ahimas fell during the battle in Nirim on October 7.

Elad Arazi, head of the Lehavim local council, said, "Tonight we were informed that the body of the late Tomer Ahimas was brought to Israel. Tomer, our beloved friend, fell in the heroic battle in Kibbutz Nirim on October 7. For over nine months his body was held captive by Hamas, and this evening he was rescued by the IDF."

Arazi added that Ahimas will be laid to rest on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Lehavim cemetery and added, “Beloved Ahimas family, the Lehavim community embraces you. We are all with you.”