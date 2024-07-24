The IDF recovered the bodies of hostages Maya Goren and Oren Goldin from Hamas captivity in Gaza, it was cleared for publication on Wednesday evening.

Kibbutz Nir Oz said in a statement, "Tonight, we were informed that the body of the late Maya Goren was recovered in a military rescue operation. After over nine months, she was brought back home for burial. The family was updated in the last few hours about the operation," the kibbutz said in a statement.

"The Nir Oz community will continue the fight for the return of all of the hostages, the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for burial," it added.

The Tzav 9 movement said, "Nir Oz's beloved kindergarten teacher, who was kidnapped and murdered by the despicable Hamas terrorists on October 7, was returned by IDF soldiers for burial in Israel. We strengthen the Goren family, and her dear niece Noga, who fought with us with tears and courage against the aid trucks for the murderous terrorist organization Hamas.”

“Noga, who was dragged several times on the road, emphasized repeatedly that the equipment trucks must be used as a bargaining chip and a lever of pressure through which we will quickly return the hostages home," it added.

Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak said, "Tonight we were informed of the rescue operation of the late Oren Goldin, a member of the kibbutz's emergency squad, who fell on October 7. Oren was the first to go outside on that cursed morning, even before we knew how serious the danger lurking outside was. In November, after about a month and a half in which we were hoping for a sign of life, we were informed that Oren was killed on October 7 and his body is being held in captivity."

"For almost ten months we yearned for the day when his body would be brought to Israel and we could bury him in the home he loved so much, Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak."

"Oren left behind a large and loving family. Oshrit, Aviv, Elai, Edi, Yair, Rani, Shai, Moshe and the entire extended family - we are with you in your heavy sorrow."