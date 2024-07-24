Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Tuesday night met with US evangelical community leaders in Washington.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the community leaders for their strong and constant support of Israel but especially in these complicated times.

He heard from them about their prayers for the return of the hostages, the wellbeing of the soldiers and the security of the State of Israel.

Netanyahu also thanked the evangelicals for their vigorous activity among the community's young people to encourage continued support for Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu added that he is well aware of their deep commitment to Israel and how strong their support is for the truth and our common values.