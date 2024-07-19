Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, responded, Judea and Samaria are the cradle of Jewish history. A Jew cannot be an occupier in Judea. The Bible, the source of both Christian and Muslim religions, attests to the fact that this is the property of our ancestors. A unilateral and antisemitic decision was made in The Hague. After years in which the State of Israel avoided applying sovereignty to make decisions in negotiations. I call on the Israeli government - to respond with a proud national stance, with a unilateral decision just as was done in The Hague: to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria now as a response to this anti-Semitic and ridiculous decision - the time has come."

Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon said, "The decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague is trying to deny our right to our ancestral lands in the Land of Israel and is indeed regrettable, but expected. Unfortunately, this 'court' has long become a political circus and is today a stronghold of Hamas supporters. The State of Israel will never give up its historical right to our land. This is the basis of our existence here. And whoever twists his nose, will have a crooked nose."

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee and the one who led the law to cancel the secession in the territories of Judea and Samaria, MK Yuli Edelstein, responded "This is another illusory and despicable decision of the court in The Hague, which was hijacked by Islamists and their supporters. It has turned from a court of justice into a court for strengthening and encouraging terrorism. The State of Israel It is not an occupying country. It has never been and will never be. The State of Israel has a full legal right to its territories both by virtue of international law which has become a joke under the auspices of the Hague Tribunal and on a historical - biblical level."