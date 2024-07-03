Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with US Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and thanked him for his consistent support of Israel, as well as for the American support for Israel since the start of the war.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the joint stand against the Iranian axis and all its proxies.

Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that he is looking forward to his speech to Congress in which he will be able to express Israel's position to the representatives of the American people and the entire world.

National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor, Dr. Ophir Falk, also attended the meeting.