The IDF on Wednesday afternoon confirmed earlier reports that four terrorists were killed in a Tuesday night strike in Nur Shams, near Tulkare.

"On Tuesday night, during a joint IDF and ISA operational activity in Nur Shams, four terrorists were identified attempting to plant explosive devices in proximity to a site at which an explosive was detonated on Monday," the IDF confirmed.

"The planting of the explosive devices was designed to attack IDF soldiers operating in the area.

"Following the identification, an IDF aircraft carried out a precise strike on the terrorist cell, eliminating four terror operatives who were a significant part of terrorist infrastructure in Nur Shams: Muhammad Shehade, Muhammad Kanouah, Yazid Shafa, and Namer Ibrahim."

The earlier report had quoted the Palestinian Authority’s health bureau as claiming that four terrorists were eliminated in the strike.

The strike took place 100 meters from the spot where Sgt. First Class (res.) Yehuda Geto was killed by a roadside bomb on Monday.

On Sunday, an IAF unmanned aircraft struck a building in Nur Shams.

Arabs reported several wounded as a result of the strike on the building which, according to the IDF, contained four terrorists.

The strike was carried out following intel that was received and after IDF surveillance on the building where senior terrorists from Nur Shams terror cells were. The defense establishment is looking into the possibility that among those who were eliminated were the two terrorists who murdered Amnon Mukhtar earlier this month in Qalandia while he was shopping in the town.

According to Arab reports, the building that was attacked was the home of the uncle of Abu Shaja'a, the commander of the Islamic Jihad's Tulkarm Battalion. Two months ago, it was reported that he had been eliminated, but it was later learned that he had survived.