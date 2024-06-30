Israeli Air Force unmanned aircraft struck a building on Sunday in the Nur Shams "refugee" camp in Tulkarem.

Arabs are reporting several wounded as a result of the strike on the building which, according to the IDF, contained four terrorists.

The strike was carried out following intel that was received and after IDF surveillance on the building where senior terrorists from Nur Shams terror cells were. The defense establishment is looking into the possibility that among those who were eliminated were the two terrorists who murdered Amnon Mukhtar earlier this month in Qalandia while he was shopping in the town.

According to Arab reports, the building that was attacked was the home of the uncle of Abu Shaja'a, the commander of the Islamic Jihad's Tulkarm Battalion. Two months ago. it was reported that he had been eliminated, but it was later learned that he had survived.

At the beginning of the month, security forces arrested the terrorist U'mar Nassrallah in Nur Shams on suspicion of being involved in shooting at the Jewish village of Bat Hefer.

During an ISA interrogation, U'mar admitted that he was a member of the terror cell that carried out shooting attacks on communities near the fence and turned in additional members of the cell.