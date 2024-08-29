During joint IDF, ISA and Israeli Border Police counterterrorism activities in Tulkarm, following exchanges of fire, the forces eliminated five terrorists who had hidden inside a mosque.

One of the terrorists who was eliminated was Muhhamad Jabber, "Abu Shujaa", the head of a terrorist network in Nur Shams.

Muhammad Jabber, "Abu Shujaa", was involved in carrying out numerous terror attacks, including a shooting attack in which an Israeli civilian, Amnon Muchtar, was murdered in June. Jabber was also involved in the planning of additional terror attacks.

Another terrorist operative was apprehended by the forces.

During the counterterrorism operation, an Israeli Border Police soldier was lightly injured. He was evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment.