Large numbers of IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces began operating Saturday night in Nur Shams, as part of the operation to eliminate terror in northern Samaria, dubbed "Operation Wall of Iron."

Thus far, the forces have hit a number of terrorists, and arrested additional wanted suspects in the area.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said: "Today, IDF forces are expanding Operation Wall of Iron in northern Samaria, to the Nur Shams refugee camp. We are destroying the terror infrastructure in the refugee camp, and preventing its return."

"We will not allow the Iranian axis of evil to set up an eastern terror front which will threaten the towns of Samaria and the 'seam line' and the largest population centers in Israel."

Meanwhile, the IDF on Sunday morning reported that it would hold a military exercise in Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, near the Dead Sea hotels, and the Golan Heights. Movement of forces and military vehicles may be noticed, and there may be explosions in the area.

"There is no concern of a security incident," the IDF stressed.

The exercise aims to increase preparedness for extreme scenarios in Judea and Samaria, the Golan Heights, and the Jordan Valley. Among the scenarios included in the exercise are infiltrations to Jewish towns, violent disruptions of order, and the occurrence of several security incidents in parallel, with the goal of improving response to such scenarios.