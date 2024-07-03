An IDF aircraft on Tuesday evening struck a terrorist cell in the area of Nur Shams, near Tulkarm, while they planted an explosive device.

According to a military source, the IDF monitored the terrorist squad and struck it with a UAV while the terrorists were planting explosive devices, intended to harm the security forces.

The Palestinian Authority’s health bureau said four terrorists were eliminated in the strike.

The strike took place 100 meters from the spot where Sgt. First Class (res.) Yehuda Geto was killed by a roadside bomb on Monday.

On Sunday, an IAF unmanned aircraft struck a building in Nur Shams.

Arabs reported several wounded as a result of the strike on the building which, according to the IDF, contained four terrorists.

The strike was carried out following intel that was received and after IDF surveillance on the building where senior terrorists from Nur Shams terror cells were. The defense establishment is looking into the possibility that among those who were eliminated were the two terrorists who murdered Amnon Mukhtar earlier this month in Qalandia while he was shopping in the town.

According to Arab reports, the building that was attacked was the home of the uncle of Abu Shaja'a, the commander of the Islamic Jihad's Tulkarm Battalion. Two months ago, it was reported that he had been eliminated, but it was later learned that he had survived.