Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met on Wednesday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The two discussed the progress of the fighting in the Gaza Strip, the various efforts to bring back the hostages, the need to return the residents of northern Israel to their homes after changing the security situation on the border, and the special partnership between Israel and the US in the face of Iranian aggression and the threat of them obtaining nuclear arms.

"Today I complete a very important visit to the United States, as the official representative of the State of Israel and Israel’s Defense Establishment. I met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. It is moving to see the great support we receive from the U.S. government and the American public." Gallant stated after the meeting.

He added that "during the meetings we made significant progress, obstacles were removed and bottlenecks were addressed, in order to advance a variety of issues, and more specifically the topic of force build-up and munition supply that we must bring to the State of Israel I would like to thank the U.S. Administration and the American public for their enduring support for the State of Israel."