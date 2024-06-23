US officials confirm that there has been a decline in the number of arms shipments from the US to Israel in recent months, Channel 12 News reported.

This includes one shipment of precision bombs that was delayed.

In the first part of the war, about 240 shipments of weapons were delivered to Israel. In recent months, only 120 shipments have been delivered; which is a decrease of about 50%.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again claimed at the cabinet meeting today (Sunday) that "there has been a dramatic decrease in the supply of munitions from the US."

"I greatly appreciate the support of President Biden and the US administration for Israel. Since the beginning of the war, the US has supported us both in spirit and in material means, with supplies for defense and attack," he added.

According to Netanyahu, Israel has been appealing to the US government for many weeks to "speed up the shipments." "We did it again and again. We did it at the highest levels, at all levels, we did it in closed rooms. They gave us all sorts of explanations, but we didn't get one thing – the basic situation hasn’t changed. Certain items trickled in, but the great mass of weapons remained behind."