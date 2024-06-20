ראש הממשלה נפגש עם שלומי זיו רועי אברהם / לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Thursday met with Shlomi Ziv, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in a daring operation – Operation Arnon, in which fighters from the Special Anti-Terrorism Unit, the ISA, and the IDF all took part, and with members of his family – his wife Miran, his mother Rosetta and his sisters Revital and Adi.

"We met on the day you were freed. You look great. I must tell you – there is light radiating from your face. I simply enjoy seeing this great joy," Netanyahu told the Ziv family.

Sara Netanyahu added: "What a joy it is to see you; how we sat and spoke about you. What a joy it is to see your mother. This is simply a dream come true.

"The story of your rescue operation – I do not think that there is any other army in the world that would have dared and also acted."