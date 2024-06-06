IDF forces observing the Gaza border area identified a number of suspects who neared the border in the Rafah area, and were moving towards Israeli territory.

Searching the area, the forces discovered terrorists, who opened fire at them. The forces then returned fire towards the terrorists.

An IAF aircraft sent to watch the terror cell attacked it, eliminating two of the terrorists. An additional terrorist was eliminated a short time later, by means of tank fire.

The terrorists did not cross the Gaza border, and the incident is being investigated.

Following the discovery of footsteps, the IDF is examining whether an additional terrorist returned to Gazan territory.