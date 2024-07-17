תיעוד מהשמדת המנהרה דובר צה"ל

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has been working to dismantle and neutralize the underground network of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The Combat Engineering Unit of the 143rd Division, the Yahalom Unit, and the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion of the Southern Gaza Brigade dismantled an offensive underground tunnel route that was approximately 700 meters long, in the Rafah area.

Inside the tunnel that was destroyed, the troops located further offshoots of the tunnel, blast doors, a terrorist hideout, and electrical infrastructure.

This past June, four Hamas terrorists tried to infiltrate Israeli territory through the tunnel route that was destroyed.

The attempt was thwarted by the soldiers of the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion who conducted close-quarters combat and exchanged fire with the terrorists. During the combat, a soldier of the Southern Gaza Brigade, Sergeant Major Zeed Mazarib z"l, fell in action.

credit: דובר צה"ל

