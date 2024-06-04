President Isaac and First Lady Michal Herzog met today (Tuesday), with the families of Karina, Liri, Daniela, Naama and Agam - the IDF Field Observers who were brutally kidnapped from their base at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, and who have been held captive by Hamas in Gaza ever since.

During their meeting, they discussed efforts to secure the release of the hostages, and bring them back home.

They also marked the birthday of Shira Elbag, mother of hostage Liri Elbag, and together expressed the shared hopes prayers for the swift and safe return of all the hostages.