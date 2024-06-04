Guy Metzger, the son of Yoram Metzger, who was announced on Monday to have been killed in captivity, clarified on Tuesday in an interview with Galei Tzahal radio that he sees Hamas as responsible for his father's death.

"The circumstances of death aren't important. They were abducted by Hamas and Hamas was responsible for their lives. Everything that happened to them is Hamas' fault," said Metzger.

He related that "every one of us had a lot of time to prepare for the news. We weren't optimistic, but when we got [the news] it was painful and difficult. We prepared our children for the possibility."

On Monday, IDF representatives informed the families of Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper, and Nadav Popplewell who were brutally abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7th, that they are no longer alive and that their bodies are held by the Hamas terrorist organization.

The decision to pronounce the four hostages dead was based on intelligence and was confirmed by a Ministry of Health expert committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Religious Services and the Chief Rabbi of Israel.

The four were killed while being held by Hamas terrorists, apparently in the Khan Yunis area. The circumstances of their death in Hamas captivity are still under examination by all the relevant professionals.

The IDF estimates that the four were held together at the same location, and were killed in the same manner, which the IDF is currently investigating.