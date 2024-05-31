The family of 24-year-old Eden Yerushalmi, who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from the Nova Music Festival in Re'im to Gaza on October 7, on Thursday evening permitted the publication of a recording of the conversation Eden had with the Israel Police’s 100 emergency line, moments before her abduction.

"I'm in the middle of all the shooting here in the south, I need you to help me. They're shooting at me, I can't believe this is happening to me," Yerushalmi is heard telling the operator.

She adds, "They're here, they’re seeing me. They're shooting at me. Please send the police, I'm begging you. They're killing me. That's it, I'm dead."

In the recording, the operator can be heard trying to figure out exactly where Eden is and instructing her to continue hiding. "Hide, find a place to hide. Put the phone on silent and stay available." Yerushalmi responded, "I'm hiding. Find me, okay?"

The conversation (in Hebrew):

