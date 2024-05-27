The IDF Aerial Defense Array on Monday evening successfully intercepted a hostile UAV that crossed from Lebanese territory into the Western Galilee area, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Simultaneously, an additional hostile UAV crossed from Lebanese territory and fell in the area. The incident is under review, the statement added.

Following the interception, a siren for rocket and missile fire sounded due to the possibility of fallen shrapnel.

This past Friday morning, a UAV that approached northern Israel from the east was successfully intercepted by an IAF fighter jet outside of Israeli territory.

During the interception attempts, shrapnel fell in northern Israel, causing a fire in the area of Tzfat. No injuries were reported, and the incident is under review.

Following the interception, the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed to have fired a UAV towards the Port of Haifa.