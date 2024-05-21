Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the decision of International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan to seek arrest warrants against him and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant a "hit job" in an interview with ABC's 'Good Morning America' program today (Tuesday).

Addressing Khan's accusation that Israel is "causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies," Netanyahu asked, "We are supplying now nearly half of the water of Gaza. We supplied only 7% before the war. This is completely opposite of what he's saying. He's saying we're starving people?"

"We have supplied half million tons of food and medicine with 20,000 trucks," he added.

According to Netanyahu, Khan "is out to demonize Israel. He's doing a hit job."

Khan announced yesterday in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour (Monday) that he is seeking arrest warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of "war crimes and crimes against humanity" over the October 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Khan also said the court is seeking warrants for Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as two other top Hamas leaders: leader of the Al Qassem Brigades Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader.

Khan told CNN that the charges against Sinwar, Haniyeh, and al-Masri include “extermination, murder, taking of hostages, rape and sexual assault in detention.”

He added: “The world was shocked on the 7th of October when people were ripped from their bedrooms, from their homes, from the different kibbutzim in Israel. People have suffered enormously.”

As for the Israeli officials, Khan said the charges include: “Causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict."