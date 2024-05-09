The IDF Spokesperson on Thursday published the statement by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi commemorating Memorial Day.

"We mourn those who have left us, the fallen soldiers in Israel's battles, who fell defending the people, the land, and the state. We are joined by the memory of those who have fallen since the days of the return of the people of Israel to their land after two thousand years in exile, in the battles defending the New Yishuv, in the War of Independence, and throughout all the campaigns in the 76 years of our struggle for our independence as the State of Israel.

"We walk the paths they forged for us, those who fought before us and with us. We will never forget our comrades, our soldiers, and our commanders, who sacrificed their lives in the face of the enemy, and their acts of bravery. They enlisted for meaningful service, to undertake roles that involved risk, and to bear the burden of responsibility. They walked the fine line between the sanctity of life and all-encompassing devotion as if the fate of the entire battle depended solely on them. They did not choose to die, but they were ready to do the right thing, even at the cost of their lives," the Chief of Staff opened.

Addressing the current situation, he stated: "Memorial Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts is marked this year in the shadow of war. The 'Swords of Iron' War was imposed on us due to a murderous surprise attack from the south, and it is still continuing on many fronts. The toll of blood is heavy. The nation is still mourning the death of civilians murdered in their homes, our colleagues, members of the security and rescue forces, and the IDF's fallen, who fell in the line of duty on the day the war broke out and in the battles that have occurred since.

"We will remember the fallen as they were in their lives, what they achieved, their dreams, and unfinished aspirations and deeds. We will remember their last moments of bravery, the moral choices, and the courageous decisions they made to fulfill their oath to be a shield to their people. We remember those who fell in battle, and those lost in training and accidents, in illness or in mental distress."

Halevi added: "Today, we stand again alongside the bereaved families in the cemeteries. The camaraderie of arms with the fallen will lead to a strong connection with the families. In the shared journey with the parents, the daughters and sons, the brothers and sisters, the spouses. Some of which we have accompanied for many years, and many of them recently bereaved. In the shadow of battles, we could not always accompany their loved ones to eternal rest, and many of them were mourned by their friends and commanders amidst the fog of war. We will continue to support the families, strengthen the injured in body and soul, and fulfill our oath to bring home the hostages and the missing."

He concluded: "The memory of all of the fallen is etched in our hearts forever, and our obligation to all is one: to be a shield for our people in their land and a refuge for the Jewish people against any enemy that acts against us from near and far. In times of war, their legacy strengthens us to do everything within our power and ability to ensure the peace and security of the citizens of the country. Combining forces and with unity of purpose, we remain prepared on all fronts and against all challenges."