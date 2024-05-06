An Imam who founded a charity claiming to promote more tolerant and modernized Islam for British Muslims has compared Zionists to Nazis and stated that politicians should be “called out” for having Jewish family members.

Taj Hargey, described by some as Britain’s "liberal imam”, stated that “prominent British politicians who blindly support Israel should be identified if they have family links to the Jewish State.”

He went on to accuse a lengthy list of politicians, including former Home Office Secretaries and the Mayor of London.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has pledged to contact the Charity Commission to complain about the remarks.

“The analogy of Zionists to Nazis is particularly vile, given that our polling shows that eight in 10 British Jews consider themselves to be Zionists. This rhetoric is hugely divisive, and has no place in the charitable sector.”