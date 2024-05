A firebomb was hurled Tuesday night at a synagogue in Warsaw, Poland, in what Israel's ambassador to the country called an "antisemitic attack."

"A Molotov cocktail was thrown tonight at the Nożyk Synagogue - the only synagogue that survived in Warsaw after the Holocaust," Israel's Ambassador to Poland Yacov Livne wrote.

"Outrageous antisemitic attacks such as this can not be tolerated today. The perpetrators must be found and punished."