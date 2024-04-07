Egyptian sources told a pro-Qatari newspaper that they predict that during the days of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which commences this week, there will be a temporary ceasefire.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that the IDF had withdrawn ground forces from southern Gaza, leaving one combat brigade in Gaza along the humanitarian corridor that splits the strip in half.

Several hours after those reports, four rockets were fired at southern Israel today from the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.